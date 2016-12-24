On Dasher and Dancer! Santa's reindeer clear to enter Texas

AUSTIN – Good news kids! Santa’s reindeer are clear to fly into Texas on Christmas Eve.

The Texas Animal Health Commission posted the bill of health on their Facebook page Friday proving that all of Santa’s nine reindeer are healthy and clear to enter Texas. The TAHC credits Dr. Gerlach of Alaska State Veterinarian for getting the CVI in on time.

Whether you love Dasher, Dancer or Prancer (and obviously Rudolph), don’t forget to leave out carrots along with Santa’s cookies!

