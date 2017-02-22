NWS: Tornado touched down in Hays County on Sunday night

HAYS COUNTY, Texas -- The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Hays County near San Marcos and Kyle when storms rolled through South and Central Texas on Sunday.

Here are some stats published in a preliminary report from NWS:

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 100 mph

Path length: 9.75 miles

Path width: 300 yards

No injuries or fatalities were reported for the tornado estimated to have started around 11:26 p.m. and ended around 11:35 p.m.

We have confirmed another tornado from Sunday night's storms. A preliminary EF-1 tornado occurred in Hays County near San Marcos and Kyle. — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 22, 2017

From the survey summary:

The survey team concluded that a tornado began at the intersection of Ranch Road 12 and Hugo Road where some trees were noted as snapped and a small business had considerable structural damage. The tornado traveled northeast and likely traversed a large area of land that was unaccessible until reaching Hilliard Road and a neighborhood along Thousand Oaks Loop where a wide area of considerable tree damage, including a tree uprooted and fallen onto a vehicle, was found. The tornado path crossed the Blanco River before ending near the Kyle Cemetery on Old Stagecoach Road. At this point, damage became much less significant and sporadic moving east toward I-35.

