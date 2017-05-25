NWS: Confirmed EF-0 ripped off roofs, damaged structures in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas -- The National Weather Service has determined an EF-0 tornado came through Elgin on Tuesday evening.

It ripped the roofs off a home and a business on Roemer Road.

Click here for the National Weather Service's description of the tornado's entire path.

The tornado hit Rev's Resale Shop as owner Reverend Lawrence Davis was about to close up for the night.

The rain and hail were so bad, that rather than run to his church across the parking lot, he made the decision to shut the door and try and find some cover.

"If I would've went out in it, I wouldn't be here," Davis said.

The wind was so powerful it pushed into the wall, knocked the door off its hinges and tore off the tin roof, setting it down next door in Terri Reiley's driveway, and taking a shot at her house as well.

"It was amazing," she said. "You could hear the roof going, cracking like a tearing and a peeling away," she said.

She hid with her daughter and three dogs in the closet until the storm subsided. Both plan to rebuild as soon as possible.

