North Texas Neo-Nazi group one of 55 hate groups in Texas, according to 'Hate Map'

The Southern Poverty Law Center has created a map of hate groups across the country categorizing them into a variety of groups in various areas.

According to SLP, the list was created using hate group publications and websites, citizen and law enforcement reports, field sources and news reports. Groups that appear in the center of states represent statewide groups.

SLP says hate groups have beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics. Their activities can include criminal acts, marches, rallies, speeches, meetings, leafleting or publishing.

According to the map, there is one active Neo-Nazi group in Wichita Falls called 'The Daily Stormer.'

The group is an American Neo-Nazi an white supremacist news and commentary website. Before their website was shut down, their mission read, "We here at the Daily Stormer are opposed to violence. We seek revolution through the education of the masses."

If you try to visit their website dailystormer.com, you'll receive an error message. The site can only be accessed on the Dark Web after both Google and GoDaddy revoked their domain name.

The Daily Stormer is the same group that appeared in VICE News' widely watched report on Charlottesville.

The SPL has a full list of active hate groups nationwide. Below you can see the breakdown:

