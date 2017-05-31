Girl Scouts rescued after being stranded while kayaking

Girl Scouts

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Some Girl Scouts received help after becoming stranded by a thunderstorm while kayaking in Louisiana.

The girls are members of the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Council, which is headquartered in Fort Worth, according to spokeswoman Glenda Holcomb Moreno.

Six girls and three adults set out Sunday evening from a boat launch in west central Louisiana. They were headed to a campground, but because of the storm, they retreated to the banks of Saline Bayou and used their kayaks for shelter.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says some of its agents worked with officers from the U.S. Forest Service and local law enforcement agencies to find the group.

They were joined by a private citizen on an all-terrain vehicle. After more than five hours, the group was found early Monday and was led to the campground, about a mile away.

Moreno released the following statement about the incident:

"News stories have reported that a Girl Scout troop was rescued on May 29, when they encountered severe thunderstorms during a kayak trip in Louisiana. The Girl Scouts are members of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains based in Fort Worth, Texas. The girls and troop leaders are safely home and are requesting privacy. We are grateful to the law enforcement and park officials who aided in their rescue."

