No 'official cause' released on flooded Fort Sam Houston grave sites

Loved ones of those buried at Fort Sam Houston said they are frustrated that an official cause of flooding has not been released. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The flooding at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery has yet to be resolved nearly three weeks after a watery mess was discovered.

Elizabeth Morroquin was the one who noticed the flooding in Section One of the cemetery when she visited her father's grave site early January. Her father served in the Navy veteran and fought in World War II.

Morroquin said she contacted the cemetery staff and they told her it may have been caused by a broken valve in the irrigation system. The staff told Eyewitness News about 30-40 graves could have been affected.

Nearly three weeks have passed, and dozens more have been affected without any solution. Morroquin has been checking the progress and recording her own videos. She discovered multiple headstones underwater and scum build-up over them.

"These coffins do not have concrete vaults. These caskets are buried directly on the ground, so there's nothing protecting them from flooding and saturation," said Morroquin.

On Thursday, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Director Frieda Johnson said VA staff, the cemetery's contractor and the Army Corps of Engineers held a meeting to discuss how to fix the problem. She said they do not know the official cause at this time. She said officials believe heavy rainfall is one factor.

"We're not sure what the source of the problem is yet. We just know that we have a problem. At this point, it could be a combination, perhaps a broken water line maybe and Mother Nature," said Johnson. "Our intent is to bring the cemetery back to an honorable and dignified state for those who rest here. As a veteran myself, I know exactly how they feel, because one day I too, will be resting here."

The director could not give a timeline on when the flooding issue would be fixed or if any drainage methods would be put in place in the meantime.

"The ground is wet. It's very saturated at this point. What we're looking at doing with the help of the contractors, with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers, is we're looking at allowing this area specifically to dry out as much as possible," said Johnson. "I don't want a fast fix. I don't want a Band-Aid. I want whatever the problem is, what's causing this problem, [to be addressed.]"

"This is a federal cemetery. Because its federal, its going to take a long federal amount of time to do it," said Morroquin. "They deserve better. They deserve more, and what's happening now is very disgraceful. It's not just my father. It's every veteran who is planted in this section. The veterans who are buried here have given parts of their life or their lives in the service of our country. The price is paid so that we may have our freedom.”

The cemetery director said before flooding was discovered, there was a construction project underway to fix the irrigation system. Johnson said there will be additional projects to raise and realign flat-markers and renovate the turf throughout the cemetery that should help resettle some of the headstones.

