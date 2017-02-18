New hotel and conference center going up at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Construction is underway on a new hotel and conference center on the campus of Texas A&M University.

The 250,000 square foot structure is going up on Wellborn, across from Kyle Field and the Memorial Student Center (MSC). The hotel will have more than 250 rooms, including 12 luxury suits. It will also house a full bar and restaurant, as well as retails shops.

"We went the public-private partnership route and how we would pay for this is, this parking [Cain] garage and the hotel. And that's how the hotel came about so it could help pay for the conference center," Vice Chancellor Phillip Ray said.

The hotel and conference center, which has yet to be named, is expected to open in time for the 2018-19 football season.

