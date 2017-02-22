New evidence presented in trial of accused attempted cop killer

SAN ANTONIO - A dramatic moment played out in the Bexar County Courthouse on Tuesday as a father pleaded to a judge to rule his son not competent to stand trial.

Darnell Rogers is accused of attempted capital murder for allegedly shooting at police during a confrontation in September of 2015. Precinct 4 deputy constables say that they responded to reports of a shooting in progress and found Darnell fleeing the scene. Two constables testified that he turned on them and fired, forcing them to shoot back.

The incident left Rogers paralyzed from the waist down.

On the third day of the trial, his father, Nelson, disrupted court to ask the judge for a mental health evaluation. He says that Darnell demonstrated his failing mental condition when he chose to represent himself during the trial.

“All we’re asking for is a fair trial,” Nelson Rogers said. “Darnell wasn’t talking right. I think he lost it.”

During the brief courtroom drama, Rogers’s defense counsel tried to calm Nelson, but could be overheard admitting, “'I’m trying. He says he doesn’t want my help.'”

During proceedings, the state called multiple forensics and crime scene investigators to the stand. Examiners claimed at least two bullet casings at the scene were likely fired from the 9 mm handgun Rogers allegedly had in his possession.

Previous testimony included three body camera videos from deputy constables at the scene. But while they showed constables firing, there was no clear view of Darnell until after the shooting occurred.

Darnell Rogers called out that lapse in footage during cross-examination several times.

The trial continues Wednesday with the state calling their last witness to the stand. It is unclear if Rogers will call any witnesses to testify.

