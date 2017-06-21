New charge in case of accused Medical Center serial rapist

SAN ANTONIO - There are two new developments in the Medical Center serial rape case.

One more aggravated sex assault charge has been added to the list facing 18-year-old Anton Harris and one charge of attempted sexual assault has been dismissed.

The San Antonio Police Department has not released the address of the new case, but all of the other cases happened in this area near Eckhert and Babcock roads.

The new affidavit details an attack that happened February 26 around 8:00 p.m.

A woman says that she was coming home from the store and, as she was getting her shopping bags into her apartment, a man with a knife followed her in, sexually assaulted her and demanded money.

The victim told police that when she could not give up money, the man fled.

But investigators said that the suspect left DNA evidence behind, a sample now linked to Harris and the other Medical Center attacks.

Also new, records at the Bexar County Jail indicate one of the cases against Harris has been dismissed. That case involves a 2015 attack in the 8000 block of Oakdell Way.

A woman walking into her apartment told police that a man with a black t-shirt put it over her nose and her mouth, put her in a chokehold, and tried to drag her backwards.

The affidavit for the arrest warrant said that the victim fought back, clawing and scratching the man's eyes and face until he gave up.

Police said that DNA evidence recovered from under the woman’s fingernails matches Harris. Investigators declined to say why this case has been pulled, but Harris remains jailed, facing six felony charges and bonds totaling $375,000.

Jail records indicate that if Harris is able to come up with bond money, he would be released with a GPS monitor.

SAPD continues to investigate this case and they urge anyone with information to come forward by using their non-emergency number: 210-207-SAPD.

© 2017 KENS-TV