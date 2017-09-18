New center to expand connection between Hollywood and UT

The University of Texas (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Lights, camera, action! It looks like Austin is about to have yet another connection to Hollywood.

The University of Texas announced Monday that the Cain Foundation has made an investment in the Moody College of Communication to create the Wofford Denius UTLA Center for Entertainment and Media Studies. The Denius Center will give more UT students opportunities to live, study and work in Los Angeles and will also link Austin with Hollywood entertainment and media industries, the university said.

Building upon the existing UT Semester in Los Angeles Program created in 2004, the Denius Center is expected to provide first-hand experiences for students who are interested in the entertainment industry through engaging with industry leaders, internships and coursework. It will also provide a new Burbank facility for classes, administration and events; offer additional scholarships; and double the capacity for students to attend, including students enrolled in the McCombs School of Business and the College of Fine Arts.

“I am confident that the Wofford Denius UTLA Center for Entertainment and Media Studies will serve as a landmark initiative to bridge Austin and Hollywood business and creative communities -- enabling Moody College to become a top provider of diverse talent for the entertainment and media industries and creating access for our students to top entertainment jobs,” said Jay Bernhardt, dean of the Moody College.

The amount of the gift donated to the school was kept confidential by request of the donor, though naming opportunities for centers and institutes at The University of Texas at Austin begin at $3 million.

