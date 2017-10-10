New Braunfels woman claims $1M scratch ticket

NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels woman is the newest millionaire after claiming $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

Joyce Reininger claimed a second-tier prize from a Pit Stop Mart in New Braunfels.

Reininger claimed the fifth of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million available in the game. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

