New area code: 10-digit dialing now mandatory for S.A.

SAN ANTONIO - A new area code is coming to the land of 210.

The new overlay area code for San Antonio is 726, according to the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Starting Saturday, September 23 you will be required to dial the full ten-digit number if you're calling from a landline.

New customers will get the 726 area code after the remaining available numbers with 210 are used. This applies to the majority of Bexar County and parts of Atascosa, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina and Wilson Counties.

TPUC said the activation of the 726 area code should begin October 23, 2017.

