GoFundMe created for family of NEISD teacher who died in car accident

SAN ANTONIO - On Saturday, the International School of the Americas announced the death of one of their teachers in a letter to students and parents.

“It is with deep sadness that I share news of the loss of Mr. Brad Dehart,” Steve Magadance, principal of ISA wrote.

The 45-year-old was listed as an English Pre-AP teacher at the International School according to the North East Independent School District employee directory. He was also a songwriter and guitarist in the band National Standard and often performed with his band in the classroom.

He died tragically in an automobile accident on Saturday morning.

“Please keep Mr. Dehart’s family in your thoughts and prayers as we join together in the coming days to care for them, our students, and our colleagues. As plans to remember and honor our friend and colleague are formed, we will share those as well,” Magadance wrote.

Counselors will be made readily available to the students and staff to assist those struggling with the loss.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family.

In 19 hours the page has already raised over $37,800 with the goal of $20,000.

