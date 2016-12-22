Neighbors rush to try and help dying dirt bike crash victims

SAN ANTONIO -- Shock and sadness for two families right before Christmas after a dirt bike accident leaves two men dead.

A woman who lives on Diamondhead Drive was with James Powell during his last moments.

"I was on the phone with EMS and they wanted me to check if he was breathing and he was breathing at the time. My husband was like 'stay with me.' The guy took his breathe, let it out, let a tear drop down his eye and after that he stopped breathing."

Police said Jesse Cortez and James Powell left a Christmas party last night at around midnight. They went back to Powell's house and jumped onto two dirt bikes. Both belonged to Powell.

When they took a ride around the block they crashed head on into each other and died in front of a neighbor's house.

The neighbor said when she ran outside at first she only saw a dirt bike but realized there was a man in her front yard and then saw another man across the street.

“I was in shock because we've seen him before,” she said.

Powell was a familiar face in the neighborhood. His family told KENS 5 he was known by many as "chizzle." He loved working on his bikes and they said he was always ready to help anyone in need.

"We are praying for their families. Hopefully people can take this into consideration this is not a joke," said the neighbor.

Police said both men had been drinking, but it's not clear how much. Neither were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Powell's family believes it was a freak accident. They said Powell was a skilled rider who now leaves behind a mother and three siblings.