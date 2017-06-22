NBPD: Robbery suspect charged in connection to teen's murder case

Photo courtesy of family from Conrad Kuntz (Photo: KENS)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 16-year-old has been charged with robbery in connection to the murder of Conrad Kuntz, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

NBPD said as part of the ongoing investigation into the homicide of 17-year-old Kuntz, detectives detained and charged a 16-year-old male with robbery.

This is the third suspect in connection to Kuntz’s murder case. Two other suspects, a 15-year-old male and 16-year-old male, were charged with murder.

Investigators believe the teens involved met around 10 p.m. on June 17 in the 1500 block of Lahn Road. During the altercation, the first suspect allegedly fired a handgun, striking Kuntz and killing him, according to police.

