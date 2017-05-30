Mystery trumpeter honors Memorial Day with unique display

(Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- As Memorial Day came to a close Monday evening, Elisa Burns headed off to the "Chat Room," a pub on Fort Worth's Magnolia Avenue, in search of company and a cool breeze.

"It was a gorgeous night," Burns said. "We were all just talking and visiting and winding up the weekend."

What she found was so much more.

"He was in this turn lane, facing west," she recalls.

Right there, in the middle of the street, was a man standing in the bed of his truck with a trumpet. He was playing a slow, soulful rendition of our National Anthem, as his hazard lights twinkled on.

"As soon as he began to play, everybody stopped, mid-syllable," Burns says. "Everybody stopped and stood... hands over hearts, hats off heads."

Burns pulled out her phone and hit record.

"I knew I was witnessing something special, something unexpected," she says.

When he finished, the group that had gathered to watch him cheered. He got back in his truck, Burns says, and drove away.

Burns was so moved by the moment she’d just seen that she posted the video to social media. That's when other people started chiming in that they too had seen the trumpeter in other parts of town.

"As I came around the bar, I saw this man, sitting in the window," said Sydney Slobojan.

Slobojan was finishing work at the Terra Grill near West 7th Street when she and her co-workers became mesmerized by the Memorial Day musician.

"We just kind of sat there in silence for a moment, and we talked about what that song really means," she says, adding the rendition made her cry.

The trumpeter's identity remains a mystery for now. But the women say his purpose was clear -- to make people stop and think about the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"I would say thank you," Burns says. "Thank you for reminding me, thank you for reminding others."

