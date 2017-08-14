Multiple Robert E. Lee Road signs defaced in South Austin

A day after a violent and deadly outbreak at a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, some unidentified Austinites damaged four street signs in south Austin that honor a Confederate general.

The Robert E. Lee Road signs that intersect at Trailside Drive, Spring Creek Drive, Barton Hills Drive and Lund Street were all found Sunday with red lines covering them, according to KHOU sister station KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

This act of vandalism in Austin correlates with the aftermath on the east coast.

The "Unite the Right" rally's original purpose was to protest the removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee. State officials called the meeting between alt-right demonstrators, counter-protesters, white nationalists, neo-nazis and supporters of Black Lives Matter an "unlawful assembly" that eventually led to the death of a 32-year-old woman, and left 19 other people injured.

According to the Statesman, Austin police didn't have immediate information on the defacing of the street signs.

Controversy over statues, signs and even schools honoring Confederate generals has grown in Central Texas following the Charleston massacre that left nine people dead inside of a church.

In August 2015, the University of Texas removed the Jefferson Davis statue from the main mall on campus.

Austin ISD voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School to Russel Lee Elementary in May 2016.

Currently, there's a petition on MoveOn.org gathering signatures to rename Robert E. Lee Road. As of Sunday, Aug. 13, it's garnered 531 signatures with a goal of 750.

