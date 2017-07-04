Warrant issued in stabbing that hospitalized several in S.E. Austin

Alvin Madison. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - After five people were hospitalized following a stabbing incident in southeast Austin Sunday night, police have issued a warrant in connection to the incident and made an arrest.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a woman discovered earlier in the day Sunday that her son's phone had been stolen. She used a cell phone app to track the phone down and it led her to a man she knew near her apartment, who police identified in the affidavit as "Madison." A witness told police that she got into an argument with Madison about the phone. The witness said that he admitted to selling the phone to someone else and offered to pay her for the phone. The witness said that she declined the money and said she only wanted her son's phone back. The argument ended, and both of them went in opposite directions.

WATCH: APD holds press conference after the stabbing:

% INLINE %

About 30 to 45 minutes later, the witness told police she saw two cars pull into the complex located at 6118 Fairway Street "driving very fast and parked near her building." Men and women -- one of which was identified as Madison -- were seen getting out of the cars with poles and sticks. A witness said that the women attacked the mother while the men attacked her boyfriend. The witness said she saw Madison and another man had pinned the boyfriend against a car while they allegedly stabbed him. Police said he suffered 17 punctures to his body in the attack.

A witness said the group then got back into their cars and drove off.

Police later brought Madison to police headquarters, where he allegedly admitted that he was in an altercation at the complex. He said he brought his brother, who is identified in the affidavit as Tony Dwayne Walker, 24, to the complex to fight the victim. Here is the mugshot for "Madison," who was later identified by police as Alvin Madison, 21:

% INLINE %

Madison was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Walker faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Walker is not in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to online records with the Travis County Jail.

© 2017 KVUE-TV