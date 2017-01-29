'Move San Antonio' rallies against Trump's immigration order

SAN ANTONIO -- President Donald Trump's executive order to restrict refugees and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States has ignited protests across the country, and San Antonio is showing its support.

More than 100 people gathered downtown at Main Plaza for a rally held by "Move San Antonio," a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to getting youth involved in politics.

The rally was designed to get the youth involved but encompassed people of all ages in the end.

The president's executive order will temporarily ban immigrants from entering the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Trump said the order is to ensure protection of Americans from radical Islamic terrorists, but his decision has stirred up a firestorm of criticism.

“I just believe firmly that creating these divisions and stirring up hate is the wrong direction for us to go on an individual level, a collective level and as a country. It's not who we are and never has been,” said rally attendee Judith Roland.

"An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. And an attack on one of our rights is an attack on all rights," said Jonathan Ryan, executive director of Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. "In the first 10 days of his administration, President Trump has rolled back nearly 10 decades of advancement in the civil rights movement."

MOVE San Antonio invited several guest speaker, including city and state leaders, to the rally. The speakers openly shared their fears, but much of their discussion was about taking action.

"I think this is a bigger dialogue on why our generation matters and what we can do about this right now," said Drew Galloway, executive director of MOVE San Antonio.

"You gotta look at who's your city council leader. You gotta look at your state representatives. You gotta look at who's in charge in Congress. You have to make the phone calls," said Jonathan-David Jones, a community activist. "You have a power beyond what a lot of people think you have."

(© 2017 KENS)