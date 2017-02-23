KHOU
Close

Motorcyclist dies after falling off ramp in North Austin

KVUE 5:28 AM. CST February 23, 2017

AUSTIN - A woman in her 20s died after her motorcycle collided with a vehicle in north Austin, causing her to fall off an elevated road Wednesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to the area in the 939 block of Koenig Lane near Interstate 35 after 3:30 p.m.

Medics said no other people were hurt in the crash.

Austin police have shut down the Highway 290 westbound flyover to Interstate 35. Koenig and Highway 290 -- Airport to Cameron Road -- are also closed off while they investigate. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

(© 2017 KVUE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories