Motorcyclist dies after falling off ramp in North Austin

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A woman in her 20s died after her motorcycle collided with a vehicle in north Austin, causing her to fall off an elevated road Wednesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to the area in the 939 block of Koenig Lane near Interstate 35 after 3:30 p.m.

Medics said no other people were hurt in the crash.

Austin police have shut down the Highway 290 westbound flyover to Interstate 35. Koenig and Highway 290 -- Airport to Cameron Road -- are also closed off while they investigate. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

(© 2017 KVUE)