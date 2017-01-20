KHOU
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in San Marcos

KVUE Staff , KVUE 5:07 AM. CST January 20, 2017

HAYS COUNTY - One person died after a car and motorcycle crashed in San Marcos Thursday night.

The wreck happened on Old Ranch Road 12 just before 6:30 p.m. A city spokesperson said a car was making a left turn outside of the Highcrest Apartments when he or she failed to see a motorcyclist. As a result of the turn, the vehicle and the motorcycle collided. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

No other information was available as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

KVUE will update this page when more information becomes available.

