Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in San Marcos

HAYS COUNTY - One person died after a car and motorcycle crashed in San Marcos Thursday night.
The wreck happened on Old Ranch Road 12 just before 6:30 p.m. A city spokesperson said a car was making a left turn outside of the Highcrest Apartments when he or she failed to see a motorcyclist. As a result of the turn, the vehicle and the motorcycle collided. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.
No other information was available as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
