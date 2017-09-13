Mother of three killed in home invasion in Dallas

DALLAS - Family and friends of Roselia Paz gathered under a tree near her home on Sedgemoor Avenue Tuesday night to pray. They hugged each other and cried as they remembered the mother of three children.

Police say earlier Tuesday afternoon Roselia was found by her husband who had been at work.

“He went in to check on her because he had not been able to get in contact with her. Once he went inside, he found her deceased,” said Deputy Chief Thomas Castro.

Relatives say Roselia’s 2-year-old son was in the home with her and may have been alone for hours after his mother was killed.

“I am sad that someone did that and some feel insecure that it could happen again,” said Oscar Diaz who is a neighbor.

According to Dallas police, they believe this was a home invasion. They are now trying to determine if it is linked to three others that happened Monday morning. Those home invasions happened just a few miles from Roselia’s home. The first robbery took place in the 2900 block of Britton Avenue at 6:45 a.m., the second at 7:45 a.m. on Frio Avenue, and a third at 8:15 a.m. in 1500 block of Maywood Avenue.

“We had 3 home invasions yesterday, but this info I am giving you is preliminary info and can’t say if the offenses and the offense today are linked at all,” said Chief Castro.

Neighbors and relatives say Roselia was a sweet woman and a devoted mother and wife. They are begging any one with information to come forward to help catch her killer.



