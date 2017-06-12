Mother of motorcycle crash victim: 'Never thought it would happen to me'

Soto and Diaz were riding on a motorcycle during Austin's ROT Rally when police said they were hit by a drunk driver. (Photo: GoFundMe page)

AUSTIN, Texas -- As a woman who lost her unborn child and boyfriend in a motorcycle crash fights for her life in the hospital, her boyfriend's mother is also grieving.

Raul Diaz, 28, died after he was struck by an allegedly drunk driver who veered into his lane Saturday afternoon. A passenger on the motorcycle, 25-year-old Estefania Soto, was thrown from the motorcycle. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her unborn baby did not survive the crash.

Monday, Diaz's mother, Patricia Morales spoke to KVUE.

"I see all these stories about people getting killed by drunk drivers and I never thought it would happen to me," Morales said.

She told KVUE Soto is still in the hospital going through surgery. She said doctors may have to amputate her leg.

"I'm here to see -- talk to her -- I just want to know my son's last moments," Morales said.

The daughter Soto was pregnant with would have been Morales' first grandchild.

"He knew that I was looking forward to this -- to my granddaughter -- you know we have a room full of all these great things for her, all these beautiful bows and stuff," Morales said.

Maribel Garcia, Diaz's friend since high school, started a GoFundMe to cover the funeral expenses.

"He was a funny guy, big hearted guy and very emotional guy. But I did know that he loved his mother and sister very, very much," Garcia said. "They are people with big hearts, and I'm pretty sure if this was to happen to me, or any of us, they'd be doing the same thing for us."

Diaz's mother worries what Soto will do now.

"She was making good money, but now that they're going to amputate her leg, I don't know how she's going to support herself and her child," Morales said.

She said her son was also working hard, helping his father who has cancer.

"He was the sweetest person on earth. He was working so hard for his family," Morales said.

Even though several people were on motorcycles this weekend for the ROT Rally, Morales said her son was not part of that.

She said he borrowed a motorcycle from a friend.

"They were just riding around having fun, and then this happens," Morales said.

It's something that has changed all their lives forever.

