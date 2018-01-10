Mother, daughter killed in crash in front of their Burleson church

BURLESON, Texas -- For the congregation of close to 500 people who call Cana Baptist Church their Sunday home, the sudden loss of two members has left everyone shocked.

"It makes you stop and consider bigger questions," said Pastor Kevin Jordan.

Jordan said it was his ministers and church members who first rushed to help Sunday night when a three-car wreck piled up directly in front of the church on East Renfro Street.

That's when the group realized it was two of their own dead at the scene.

"People are still in shock," said Jordan. "We mourn the loss of Lori and Hannah. We'll miss them."

Keith Quan, Lori's husband and Hannah's father, was also badly injured in the crash. He remains in critical condition at JPS.

The family's youngest daughter, three-year-old Clair, is expected to be okay.

DPS is still investigating the crash, which they say was caused when a car rear-ended the Quan's and sent their minivan into oncoming traffic.

The family was waiting to turn into the church parking lot for a Sunday night service.

"It hits close to home. We think about our own children in times like this," said Jordan.

Lori was a well-respected nurse at JPS.

The pastor says hundreds are expected at a prayer vigil Wednesday night at 6:30 at the church.

Investigators are still deciding on possible charges after saying "inattention" may have been a factor in the accident.

Memorial service arrangements are pending.

