Mother charged with neglect after disabled son dies from pneumonia at home

AUSTIN, Texas -- A 41-year-old woman was arrested after police said her 26-year-old son with cerebral palsy died and appeared neglected.

According to the Austin Police Department, police were called to 200 Prince Drive in North Austin at around 10 p.m. on June 20. Edgar Carbajal was pronounced dead a short time later. Investigators said they were concerned that there was "severe neglect" involved.

On Aug. 29, the lead homicide detective in the case received the autopsy report, which found that Carbajal died from pneumonia caused by bacteremia due to pressure ulcers from the cerebral palsy. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Carbajal's mother, Erica Yanet Flores, was charged with injury to a disabled individual by omission, a first degree felony. Police said this "was determined to be the most appropriate charge to file based on the facts of the case."

Flores was booked in the Travis County Jail on a $75,000 bond on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call APD's homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

© 2017 KVUE-TV