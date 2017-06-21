Mother arrested after baby drowns in bathtub

Cheyenne Summer Stuckey (Photo: Parker County Sheriff's Office)

RENO, Texas -- A mother has been charged after her baby drowned in a bathtub, according to Parker County Sheriff’s investigators.

Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, told investigators she placed 6-month-old Zayla Hernandez in the bathtub with the water running and left the baby alone “for only a couple minutes.” She returned later to find her daughter unresponsive, floating face-down in the bathtub.



It happened on June 13 in the 1500 block of Reno Road, where deputies were called to the scene on a report of a medical emergency.



Stuckey said she left the bathroom and became “distracted” by another child and then was on Facebook Messenger with a television playing loudly. That's when officials say she realized she had forgotten about Zayla.



An investigation revealed Stuckey had been on Facebook messaging two people for at least 18 minutes, while the infant was left unattended.

The baby was sent to an Azle hospital by ambulance, where she was later pronounced dead.



Since the incident, the other children in the home were removed and placed in foster care.



A Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s preliminary autopsy report revealed Zayla died from drowning.



Stuckey was booked into the Parker County Jail and charged with injury to a child. Her bond has not been set.

