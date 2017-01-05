Motel murder: Police arrest suspect after man found dead

Daniel Reyes mug shot (PHOTO: BCSO) (Photo: BCSO, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a murder on the west side earlier this week.

Daniel Reyes, 31, is charged with murder after Mario Hernandez, 38, was found dead in the 400 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway Sunday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department said an officer happened to be patrolling various motel parking lots in the area searching for stolen vehicles when he saw a disturbance.

Reyes was detained when the officer found Hernandez dead in a motel room.

Police believe, following a further investigation, that Reyes assaulted and fatally wounded Hernandez.

According to SAPD, Hernandez suffered blunt force trauma to the head and lacerations to the neck.

At the time of his arrest, police said Reyes told investigators he was defending a woman and got into a fight with Hernandez.

