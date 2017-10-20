More than 30 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Anahuac

Authorities say more than 20 vehicles were involved in the Friday afternoon crash. Chambers County officials say the 30 victims have injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. (Photo: KBMT)

More than 30 people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Anahuac.

Authorities say more than 20 vehicles were involved in the Friday afternoon crash. Chambers County officials say the 30 victims have injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. No deaths have been reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but officials say wet roads or speed could be factors.

Officials are clearing debris from the scene and are opening to have the westbound lanes of the interstate open as soon as possible.

