More than 30 cats surrendered by Seguin 'hoarders' need new homes

SEGUIN, Texas-- More than 30 cats recently voluntarily surrendered by an elderly couple in Seguin are now in need of new homes.

Deputy Chief Bruce Ure posted the request on the department's Facebook Page Monday. "They are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and chipped. Yep, they are ready to go!" said Chief Ure in the post.

Chief Ure also said that they are lowering the adoption price of the cats due to lack of space. The adoption fee that is normally $75 has been reduced to $20.

"We promised this elderly couple that we would do everything in our power to find good forever homes for them," said Chief Ure.

If you would like to inquire about adopting, please contact Seguin Animal Services at 830-401-2335 or Supervisor Shelley Lutz at Lutz@seguintexas.com.

