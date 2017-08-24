Missing girl, 17, last seen in Austin

Missing teen Kaila Carter.

AUSTIN - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an alert for a 17-year-old girl, who was last seen in Austin Friday, Aug. 18.

Officials said Kaila Carter may be in need of medical attention. The Center suspects she could be in the company of an adult male, and they may still be in the Austin area.

Carter is described as 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighing approximately 123 pounds.

Officials said she has brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information about Carter is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Austin Police Department at 1-512-974-5900.

