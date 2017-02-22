Missing Falls City man found in Ohio, police detail investigation

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas -- After nearly two weeks of searching, a missing Falls City man was found safe in Ohio.

According to Bath Township Police Chief Michael McNeely, detectives found Lee Arms, 44, in a nearby town. He would not reveal who provided the tip.

"It was a source that we had who saw something suspicious and they passed it along to our detective," Chief McNeely said.

The chief added that the investigation revealed that Arms left Falls City because he met someone online.

"We handle missing person cases all the time. It's unusual that they decide to disappear. But again, it's not illegal," Chief McNeely added.

On February 5, Arms was reported missing. He never showed up to work and his car was discovered abandoned, with emergency flashers on. His personal belongings, including his wallet, were left behind.

The Heidi Search Center assisted in the search by organizing search parties, passing out fliers, and sharing his picture on social media sites.

"It definitely looked like somebody was in trouble. It was very abrupt. It was very haphazard. It was scary," said Dottie Laster, the executive director of the Heidi Search Center. "Possibly a road rage incident, possibly an abduction."

The Heidi Search Center utilized all of its resources to find him, including help from its students at the Texas Institute of Investigations.

Laster estimates the value of the search efforts, which includes volunteer hours and database research, to be roughly $15,000 in Arms' case.

"So, you can imagine the cost if it went on for months or years. And I'm not even counting the police contribution to this," Laster said.

But Laster said that, regardless of Arms' motive, the search was a success because the family was able to get closure.

"They're very, very relieved to know that he's alive. They're very grateful," Laster said.

Arms contacted KENS 5 to say that he is back in Texas and wants to move past the incident for the sake of his children.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office sent a statement in response to the case:

"The Bexar County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Heidi Search Center, U.S. Marshals Office and other agencies, were able to locate Walter Lee Arms on the morning of February 16, 2017 after following a lead obtained earlier that week. Mr. Arms was found safe and unharmed. His disappearance was not the result of an accident but the result of his own decision to leave."

