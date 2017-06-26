Police: Body of missing boater found in White Rock Lake

Conrad Callicoatte (Photo: Courtesy)

DALLAS - The body of a boater who vanished in the waters of White Rock Lake in Dallas Sunday has been found after an exhaustive search, Dallas police said late Monday afternoon.

The boater was identified as Conrad Callicoat, an experience sailor and leader with the White Rock Boat Club.

Conrad Callicoat and a woman both went into the water after their sailboat capsized in the lake. The woman was eventually pulled to safety by a White Rock boat Sunday, but Callicoat never resurfaced.

Conrad Callicoat was a member of the White Rock Boat Club since 2014. He was a mentor and leader in the club's shared boat program, according to a statement from a club representative.

"He was a constant presence at the club. Everyone knew him," the statement read. "His contributions really cannot be measured nor can the grief and sorrow we feel. Our thought and prayers continue for his significant other and his daughter as the search for his body continues."

