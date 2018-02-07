Missing 5-year-old found under house after sex assault

(Photo: Bradley Blackburn, WFAA)

COOKE COUNTY, Texas -- A 5-year-old girl is recovering after the Cooke County Sheriff's Office found her under an abandoned house with evidence she had been sexually assaulted.

On Feb. 6, deputies were called about a missing child in the 100 block of Chisholm Trail in the city of Valley View.

After a long search by multiple law enforcement agencies, the girl was found alive under an abandoned house nearby.

During the investigation, it was determined that a juvenile who lived in the home with the girl took her in the middle of the night to the abandoned house and sexually assaulted her. She was left under the house alone until deputies found her.

The unidentified suspect was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Denison, officials said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and Child Protective Services says it filed for temporary legal custody of her. Her 8-year-old brother, who also lived in the home, is now in foster care, CPS said.

