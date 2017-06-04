Military Tribute Ride rolls through Austin ahead of ROT Rally

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austinites may have heard a swarm of motorcycles out on the roads Sunday.

It's not the ROT rally just yet. It was military tribute ride to honor veterans.

Every year ahead of the Republic of Texas Biker Rally, veterans and their family members come out and ride from the Cowboy-Harley Davidson of South Austin to VFW post 8787.

The ride is a way to honor those who have served and who do currently serve the nation.

"We have to keep our veterans at the forefront and not be at the back of our minds," said Paul Christ, chairman of the VFW Unit 10 motorcycle group. "We need to support the veterans who've been out there -- everyone from Vietnam to our current conflicts."

The retired US Navy Master Chief also talked about what it means to participate in this ride every year. "You know, we all served," Christ said. "We've all had a life of service. Serving our country, serving our community. And we're still doing that today. It doesn't stop after honorable discharge. And we'll keep doing it."

Hundreds came out to join in Sunday's ride, making for quite the sight on I-35 around 11:30 a.m.

But the ride doesn't just raise awareness. It also raises funds for veterans struggling with post traumatic stress disorder.

This year, ROT Rally partnered with Motorcycle Missions and Voodoo Vintage to build a custom motorcycle that will go to a veteran dealing with PTSD. They'll donate the one-of-a-kind bike at the rally on Saturday, June 10.

