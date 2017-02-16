Midway HS student indicted for manslaughter

Police lights.

WACO - WACO, Texas – The Midway High School student arrested for manslaughter back in December was indicted today.

Police say Savannah Cardoza, 17, of Speegleville, was arrested after causing two crashes in the 3200 block of Highway 6 on Nov. 3.

Detectives claim Cardoza was driving a vehicle without permission when she went the wrong way on Highway 6. She collided head-on with another passenger vehicle, causing injuries, police said. Shortly after the initial crash, an 18-wheeler took evasive action to avoid the first crash, investigators claim. The 18-wheeler subsequently lost control and flipped over, killing the driver, according to detectives.

Cardoza was taken to the McLennan County Jail. She was formally accused with manslaughter, aggravated assault, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

