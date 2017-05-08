Mexico criticizes new Texas 'sanctuary city' law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Mexican government is expressing regret over a new Texas ban on so-called sanctuary cities, saying the law could step on the rights of its citizens who choose to live just across the border.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations on Monday said in a statement that the Texas law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott "criminalizes even more the phenomenon of immigration." It says the law foments racial discrimination and will reduce collaboration between police and immigrant communities.

Mexico is Texas' largest trading partner and shares close ties with the state.

Abbott on Sunday night signed the bill that allows police to ask a person about their immigration status during routine traffic stops. He says the law does away with those who "seek to promote lawlessness in Texas."

