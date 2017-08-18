Mesquite PD looking for man who posed as victim's fiancé to steal Escalade

mesquite_theft_suspect

MESQUITE, Texas -- Police are looking for a man who didn't get very far after posing as a woman's fiancé to steal her Cadillac Escalade from a car wash.

Just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 14, police say the suspect told the clerk at the Royal Car Wash on North Town East Boulevard he was engaged to the owner of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade. The suspect paid for the detailing and took off with the SUV.

Upon realizing the vehicle had been stolen, the owner called On-Star, who disabled it. The Escalade was found abandoned a short distance away.

If you have any information on this suspect's identity, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.

© 2017 WFAA-TV