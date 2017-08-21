Mermaid festival coming to San Marcos

SAN MARCOS - Unleash your inner Ariel!

The San Marcos Mermaid Society is bringing a weekend of magic, arts, and culture to Central Texas.

The organization is partnering with Adventure Mermaids to host two days of ‘mermazing’ events.

On September 15-16 you’ll get a taste of San Marcos’ heritage and history through a series of events that also raise awareness around environmental friendliness.

The Mermaid Society Art Ball is Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m. at the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment in San Marcos.

The ball is limited to 500 guests and you’ll have to purchase tickets here.

The Mermaid Parade is Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m. in downtown San Marcos.

The Mermaid Aqua Faire is Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at San Marcos Plaza Park.

For more information on the events, click here.

