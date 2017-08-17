Meet the new Dallas police chief, U. Renee Hall

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall speaks with WFAA's Tanya Eiserer in Detroit. Chief Hall will join the Dallas Police Department on Sept. 5.

The Dallas Police Department's first female police chief, U. Renee Hall, will join us on Sept. 5 from Detroit. WFAA's Tanya Eiserer traveled to Motor City to meet her.

Eiserer spoke with a community volunteer who has worked with Chief Hall.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig had great things to say about our new chief.

Wayne Co. Sheriff Benny Napoleon met Chief Hall when she was a student in his class. He encouraged her to join the force.

On Tuesday night, Detroit paid farewell to Chief Hall. Several members of the Dallas Police Association traveled to Michigan to welcome her to the Dallas Police Department.

© 2017 WFAA-TV