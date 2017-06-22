McKinney lifeguard accused of indecency with a child

17-year-old Noah Bloomfield (Photo: McKinney Police, WFAA)

MCKINNEY, Texas -- Police have in custody a pool lifeguard charged with indecency with a child.

17-year-old Noah Bloomfield has been the head lifeguard at the Apex Center on Alma Road since February. The alleged victim is a young girl who was attending a swimming cap. She says Bloomfield touched her inappropriately.



He was booked into the Collin County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.

