McKinney lifeguard accused of indecency with a child

WFAA 5:15 AM. CDT June 23, 2017

MCKINNEY, Texas -- Police have in custody a pool lifeguard charged with indecency with a child.

17-year-old Noah Bloomfield has been the head lifeguard at the Apex Center on Alma Road since February. The alleged victim is a young girl who was attending a swimming cap. She says Bloomfield touched her inappropriately.

He was booked into the Collin County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


