McKinney lifeguard accused of indecency with a child

MCKINNEY, Texas -- Police have in custody a pool lifeguard charged with indecency with a child.
17-year-old Noah Bloomfield has been the head lifeguard at the Apex Center on Alma Road since February. The alleged victim is a young girl who was attending a swimming cap. She says Bloomfield touched her inappropriately.
He was booked into the Collin County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
