McKinney dog bakery hires stay-at-home moms

The Canine Cookie Company in McKinney (Photo: WFAA)

MCKINNEY, Texas -- If you think your office is crazy, walk into Kayla Wyatt's for just one day. The stay-at-home mom is in charge of 15-month-old twin boys and her three-year-old little girl.

"It's been even wilder since the twins arrived, but we have fun," Wyatt said.

Wyatt chose to stay at home with her children. She says she doesn't want to miss milestone moments in their beginning years, but she's still able to work because of another mother who started a business in McKinney more than 10 years ago.

"It's great for moms like me," Wyatt said.

Stephanie Farrar opened The Canine Cookie Company in McKinney after her own daughter left the nest. She started baking and selling homemade all natural dog treats and soon needed help keeping up with the demand.

"I thought someone else can do this from home. It's a win-win," Farrar said.

Farrar realized the job was perfectly suited for stay-at-home moms who can take the dog treat dough home, roll it out and use cookie cutters to make special shapes. The moms then bring the cut cookies to Farrar who bakes them at her store.

"It's been perfect. It's helped pay for Christmas and pre-school," Wyatt said.

For Wyatt, the job isn't a main source of income. Her husband works as a chiropractor in Rockwall. The extra money allows the family to make other purchases they can enjoy.

Farrar says she employs around seven moms right now. They're paid by the batch and get to work when it works for their families.

"I do a lot of my work during nap time, or when they're down," Wyatt said.

While the pay is nice, not missing those special family moments is the real reward for moms like Wyatt. Just this last week, she got to see one of her son's take his first steps -- something she would have missed in a traditional office.

