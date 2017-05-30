SA mayor to review SAPD body cam footage in teen punching incident

Photo courtesy Youtube @sanantohomie (Photo: Custom)

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ivy Taylor released a statement on Monday giving updates on the recent incident involving a San Antonio police officer and a teenage girl

The incident happened on May 20 after a quinceañera celebration when police were dispatched to an event venue on the 4500 block of Wazlem Road for an unrelated incident. According to a police report, when officers arrived, several party attendees, including juveniles, had been involved in fights and were becoming continuously aggressive with one another.

Here are some more details on the investigation into the @SATXPolice officer and 14yo girl incident. @COSAGOV pic.twitter.com/rBtz6HtcYu — Mayor Ivy R Taylor (@IvyRTaylor) May 30, 2017

Read Mayor Taylor’s full response below:

"The recent incident involving an SAPD officer and a young woman has understandably evoked emotional responses from the community. As the mother of a young daughter, I recognize the anger and hurt felt by the young woman's family. I have spoken with Chief McManus and the city manager over the weekend on this issue.

The rumors on social media that the officers involved are saying their body cameras were not working are inaccurate. The investigation is ongoing and includes a review of the body camera footage, other videos that were taken by people in the crowd, and eyewitness statements. I have requested to personally review the footage tomorrow, Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Due to the age of the young lady, the City cannot release the video to the public, but it can be released to the family and the Chief has already contacted the family's attorney to make arrangements for that.

I made sure that our officers were equipped with body cameras so that both the police and citizens would be protected. This is the perfect example of why they are important.

The next step in the process is for the Complaint and Administrative Review Board, a panel made up of seven officers and seven community members, to hold a hearing to determine if a violation of policy took place. (This is not something that is negotiable as it is part of the collective bargaining agreement.) If the officer disagrees with the ruling of the panel, he or she may appeal the ruling in a court of law.

I created a council on police-community relations to make certain that we increase dialogue between the police and the community. It has proven successful thus far and we will continue that effort. Any time there is violence towards the community or our police officers I want the strictest review possible.

This issue, in particular, is one that I have been on top of from the beginning, but we are legally limited on what information can be released during the ongoing investigation due to the involvement of minors, so the family's attorney will receive the footage and any information first. I will continue to work on this issue on a daily basis and as additional information becomes available, I will keep the community updated."

