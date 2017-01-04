Mavs make terminally ill child's dream come true

Richard Donaby’s dream came true Tuesday night.

”I always wanted to go to a basketball game," he said.

The 9-year-old not only attended the Dallas Maverick's game with his family, but he was made the honorary General Manager.

His father, Richard Donaby Sr. says, "It’s a big day and it has left me speechless.”

Richard’s family says it’s a miracle he is here because he was born with Brittle Bones disease.

He’s so fragile he can’t even sit in the stands.

His mother says doctors never thought he would make it, but here he is today.

Gina Donaby says, "It’s hard but we know God has a plan and the Bible says he never gives us more than you can bare.”

Richard's pastor and church, First Assembly of Little Rock made this happen.

They enlisted the help of Mark Thompson who is an avid Mavs fan and the Mavs did the rest.

Pastor Rod Loy says, "Our hearts are full to see people come together to make something super special for one little boy and his family. I know it’s after Christmas but this is the spirit of Christmas.”

Richard was all smiles as he met the players and the Mavs dancers.

His family says they are overwhelmed with gratitude because for one night they escaped the hospitals and doctors to just have fun.

Gina Donaby says, "to know that it came from other people that don’t even know you personally, it shows what God puts in others and that is how he spreads his message and spreads his love.”

Richard says this was the best day of his life.

