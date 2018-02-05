Mars Wrigley Confectionery invests $30 million to expand Waco plant

WACO - Mars Wrigley Confectionery will invest an extra $30 million in its Waco plant and broke ground Monday on a 65,000 square foot product distribution expansion project.

Waco's Mars plant has been operating since 1976 and currently employs more than 600 workers, who produce SNICKERS candy bars, along with Starburst and Skittles candies.

"For over a century, Mars has been committed to making our products in the markets where we sell them," Waco Site Director Dan Brawell said. "We are grateful for the continued support from the Waco community and state of Texas, and we are pleased to further invest in the community with economic development."

Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos said he was extremely proud that Mars had been part of the Texas community for more than four decades.

"With nearly $100 million invested in Texas over the past decade, we thank Mars for showing its sincere commitment to growing, creating jobs, and strengthening communities throughout the Lone Star State," Secretary Pablos said in a statement. "We look forward to supporting Mars in further expanding its Texas operations and collaborating in the company's strong community engagement now and in the future."

The expansion that will bring 10 more jobs to the Waco company that's known for making Snickers, Skittles, and Starburst. Jason Baker is one of 600 employees. He said the expansion is exciting.

"It's going to unlock growth for my area in Starburst," Baker said. "There are some great things we want to do. We want to continue to innovate and grow the brand."



The new facility will be completed in October.



© 2018 KCEN-TV