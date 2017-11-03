Marines double amputee veteran runs 31 marathons in 31 days

(Photo: Floyd, Jackson)

SAN ANTONIO - A Marine Corps veteran who deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq is on a new mission. He stopped in San Antonio Thursday on his journey across the country spreading hope to veterans along the way.

Retired Sergeant Rob Jones deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan patrolling with an infantry squad looking for IEDs. In 2010, as Jones says, the IED found him first and he's now a double amputee.

"I bounced back pretty quickly from that because I realized that my objective from life still hadn't changed, I still wanted to have a good life that I wanted to be proud of and enjoy," Jones said.

Jones' motto is "survive, recover and live." Thursday Jones ran his 22nd marathon in 22 days. He plans to run a marathon every day, for 31 days in 31 different cities, finishing on Veteran's Day in the nation's capital.

"I've been doing this for a year and a half, training for this and it's a lot of running, it's a lot of discipline to make sure that you get enough rest to recover from it," he said.

Jones has already earned a bronze medal in the Paralympics and was the first double above the knee amputee to ride a bike more than five thousand miles across the country.

"My objective with this is to just get a good story out there about a veteran who went overseas, had a traumatic experience and came home and was still able to find his way that he was going to contribute to society and stay in the fight," he said.

He's also raising money for wounded warriors. Here in Military City USA, Jones was joined by combat controller trainees from Lackland Air Force Base. He says he has a message for his fellow wounded warriors.

"Keep trying to figure out your new path and you know mine came to me pretty quickly, other people it's going to take a little bit longer, you stay open to it long enough, you will find it eventually," he said.

To find out more about Rob's journey, click here.

© 2017 KENS-TV