Marine captain adopts military dog after serving together in Afghanistan

WEATHERFORD, Texas -- John and Julia Park of Weatherford say they are forever indebted to the soldier who saved their son’s life.



“A debt that can never be repaid,” Julia said. “It is a debt of gratitude for an appreciation for what he’s done.”



That hero and their son, Marine Captain Jeff Park, served together in Afghanistan. Without his fellow soldier’s bravery, Captain Park may have died in battle.



“Jeff will admit, he says, ‘I know for a fact that Max has saved my life at least three times,’” Julia said.



Corporal Max was a labrador assigned to Jeff’s unit in 2011. Max’s job was to go ahead of the unit and search for explosives.



“He was able to save their life,” John said.



Without Max’s work, thousands of soldiers would have never made it home.



“He’s one of the unsung heroes,” Julia said.



It’s one of the most dangerous jobs of war, but John and Julia say military dogs like Max are often forgotten.



It used to be that when a military dog's service ended, the dog was just left in whatever country it was serving in at the time.

Max was set to return to Afghanistan in late 2011, when he suffered a massive heat stroke in Arizona before he shipped out.



Max nearly died and because of the stroke, he was honorably discharged from the Marines. He still needed a home and a place to recover.



“When the tables were turned, Jeff said, ‘He saved my life. I’m saving his,’” Julia said.



Jeff adopted Max and welcomed him home. Today, Max is healthy and lives in Weatherford, while Jeff continues to serve.



John and Julia now work to make sure dogs like Max get the recognition they deserve.



“The fact that these dogs will step out and put their life on the line and help them get back to loved ones is very important to me,” John said.



This Memorial Day, John and Julia say they will remember the thousands of lives lost in battle and be thankful, that because of Max, there's not one more.

