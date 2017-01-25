Manila envelopes contain message to the marginalized

DALLAS – Several dozen Muslim, Mexican, LGBT and refugee organizations in North Texas are getting manila envelopes in the mail this week from a P.O. box in Plano.

"You know it's always a nerve-racking thing to open mail at a civil rights organization. You never know what you're going to get," said Alia Salem, Council on American Islamic Relations.

There is a reason her organization keeps its physical location private.

"So we got a couple invitations in the mail and an advertisement for a business. And this is what caught my attention today. This big envelope," said Salem shuffling through Tuesday’s mail.

Inside is nothing more than a couple sheets of paper.

"To sum it up, it says no agendas, no hate, just a little love from some strangers who say we see you, we support you and we're on our side,” she explained.

It is a letter of encouragement, a couple personal notes and the signatures of 180 Texans.

"We get letters of encouragement from time to time. But for us it was really unique because it had well over 100 names of people who had signed on to this letter saying that they were with us," added Salem.

"It was just encouragement and we're here and we're with you," said Moira Cary, who signed the letter.

Most of the signatures are women.

"As women we felt like we resonated with some of the fears that other groups were experiencing and there's a certain solidarity to the encouragement we wanted to share," said Cary.

"I don't often get messages like that. It was really welcomed and really needed and I want to say thank you," said Salem.

It is nothing more than a message to the marginalized, simply sharing solidarity among groups in search of reassurance.

