Several juveniles arrested related to teen murder

Oziel Garcia, 18, was carjacked and murdered outside his home at 3330 Webb Chapel Extension early on Tuesday July 4, 2017. (Photo: Goins, David)

DALLAS - Dallas Police arrested several juveniles Thursday related to the investigation of a crime earlier this week, that sources have told WFAA is connected to the murder of 18-year old Oziel Garcia.

Garcia was shot and killed outside the front door of the apartment he shared with his parents and three siblings early on Tuesday.

Police say the suspects robbed the recent high school graduate of his red 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The 18-year old had just returned home to 3330 Webb Chapel Extension in Dallas from watching fireworks at Kaboom Town in Addison.

Isaar Garcia says his brother didn't have any enemies.

"He just had his friends from school, no one else," Garcia said. "They actually took an innocent life away just to take a truck."

DPD released surveillance video on Wednesday showing two males believed to be responsible for the carjacking and murder.

DPD released surveillance video showing two suspects believed to be involved in the fatal carjacking of Oziel Garcia, 18, early on Tuesday July 4, 2017.

On Thursday, DPD sources told WFAA a manhunt was underway for a capital murder suspect in the 7700 block of Ferguson Road.

Dallas Police have a manhunt going on right now in Northeast Patrol. They are searching for a capital murder suspect. Ferguson and I-30. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 6, 2017

Officers took away several juveniles that from the complex that face "various charges in relation to the investigation", according to DPD.





Most importantly for Isaar Garcia, police found his brother's stolen pickup truck. He's hoping it will bring more answers as to what led up to someone targeting his brother.

"I’ll just leave it all in God’s hands," Garcia said. "God will know what to do with them.”

© 2017 WFAA-TV