Manchester bombing hits close to home for one San Antonian

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 5,000 miles away, the tragedy in Manchester, England hit close to home for one San Antonian. That’s because she was born and raised in Manchester. Heart broken by the bombing, she decided she needed to do something in San Antonio to show her support.

Kaz Sephton is from Manchester and all week she’s been listening to some of her favorite music that reminds her of home. She said that it’s been a way to bring her spirits up after Manchester was hit with tragedy: a bombing that killed 22 people and injured dozens others.

“My heart sank, like it does at any time you hear about a bombing. It doesn’t matter where it is. What hit me really hard was hearing the accents of the people on the radio or television that sounded just like me with their hearts breaking,” Sephton said.

Sephton has been living in San Antonio since the early 80's, but said that her heart will always belong in Manchester. That’s why she felt compelled to organize a candlelight vigil.

“I can’t stand there and do nothing when my city of Manchester has had a bomb blow up and kill 22 people. I couldn’t do nothing,” Sephton said.

It was a small showing to say the least, with just a handful of people in the beginning. And she made dozens of candles.

“I can't stop terrorism, but I can light a candle and show the people from home we’re standing by them in unity and in sorrow,” Sephton said.

Many people drove by the vigil not sure what was going on, but for Sephton, each candle that was lit was a way to show a message of support from all the way across the globe.

