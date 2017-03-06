Man wielding machete steals front-end loader, leads deputies on chase

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BOERNE, Texas – A man wielding a machete stole a front-end loader and took deputies on a chase Monday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. Monday the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a stolen truck in the 9600 block of Dewberry Path.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man had got out of his truck and jumped into another that was already running.

The man then drove to a construction site in the area of Interstate 10 West and Boerne Stage Road where he stole a front-end loader while holding a machete.

The suspect then fled westbound before being caught by deputies around 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Second Street in Boerne.

The San Antonio Police Department helped in the pursuit.

